It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Penelope Hartley, on January 25, 2020 at the age of 79. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Gisèle) and Jennifer. Cherished grandmother of Charles, Dominique, Courteney, Justin, Frédérick, and Renée. Predeceased by her husband Jack Hartley. She will be missed by many nephews, nieces and friends. A celebration of life will be held at the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 152 Bradford Street, Barrie, Ontario on Saturday, February 29, 2020; with visitation at 1:00 p.m., a ceremony at 2:00 p.m., with a reception to follow. For those wishing, in memoriam donations may be made to the http://www.cancer.ca/en/?region=on Online condolences may be shared at www.funeralhome.on.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 13, 2020