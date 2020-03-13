|
|
It is with heavy hearts and sadness we announce the passing of Percival Floyd Moth at Bluewater Hospital in Sarnia, Ontario February 18, 2020. Beloved husband and best friend of 22 years to Margaret (Peg) Hawkins and the late Mabel Langley. Predeceased by his parents Percival and Irene, daughter Dianne, step-children Patsy, Linda, and Bill. He was a very quiet, humble and kind man, who will be lovingly missed by his children and step- children (Clifford and Patsy) (Ronnie, Debbie, John) (Brenda, Dwayne, and Cheryl) and their families. His many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered by his brothers and sisters-in-law Les and Marion, Leslie and Ralph, and Linda Gilroy and their families. "Floyd" loved his job of 39 years as a driver for Base Borden. So we say good bye with a wish for you, start driving again to your hearts content in your New Universe. As your grandson Wade McKee always said to you "Get going, want a kick in the arse" the Moth mobile is revved up and waiting for you to have fun! A Celebration of Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 171, 111 Dufferin St S, Alliston Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. on the lounge side. If so desired memorial donations in memory of Floyd can be made to Stevenson Memorial Hospital Fdn. or Matthews House Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 13, 2020