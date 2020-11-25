1/
Peter Alfred Marshall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre Barrie, on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Marjorie Marshall. Loving father of Caroline Marshall (Michael Simardone), Stefanie Marshall, Joshua Marshall (Jennifer Marshall) and the late Christopher Marshall. Cherished grandpa of Sebastian, Julian, Milaya, Simone, Alysha, Mason, Reese and Hunter. A private family service was held at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME (445 St. Vincent Street Barrie). Memorial donations to Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
445 St. Vincent Street
Barrie, ON L4M 6T5
(705) 728-4344
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved