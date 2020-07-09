1/1
Peter David Randle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed peacefully at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia after a 2 year battle with cancer on Monday June 29, 2020 in his 71st year. Peter will be sadly missed by his wife Diane, his step-son Stephen (Kelly), and brothers in-law Ian (Laurie) and Robert (Marj) and their families He is survived by his son Joshua, his brother Rick (Sharon), and by his brother in law Glen Metherall. Peter is predeceased by his sister Karen. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Peter's life will take place when more friends can gather. Peter worked with the City of Orillia in the Operations Department and he enjoyed playing darts and pool at the Moose Lodge. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society and will be accepted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved