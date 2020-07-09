Passed peacefully at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia after a 2 year battle with cancer on Monday June 29, 2020 in his 71st year. Peter will be sadly missed by his wife Diane, his step-son Stephen (Kelly), and brothers in-law Ian (Laurie) and Robert (Marj) and their families He is survived by his son Joshua, his brother Rick (Sharon), and by his brother in law Glen Metherall. Peter is predeceased by his sister Karen. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Peter's life will take place when more friends can gather. Peter worked with the City of Orillia in the Operations Department and he enjoyed playing darts and pool at the Moose Lodge. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
and will be accepted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com