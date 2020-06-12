(1937-2020) On June 5, 2020, in his 83rd year, Peter Stransky died peacefully at Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood. Barb, his wife of almost 54 years, was at his bedside. His sons, John, Jeff and Blair, were outside his window to bid him farewell. Also on his final day, daughters-in-law Nancy (Locke), Lise (McCann), and Lindsay (Aagaard), and grandchildren Laura and Erin, Emmett and Oscar, and Charlie and Ned all had one last visit. Peter was predeceased by his sister, Helen Stransky. Peter's arduous journey through his early years began when he was separated from his parents, Otto and Luisa, before his second birthday. At his sister's side, he travelled from Czechoslovakia to England in 1939, and the following year they came to Canada. They arrived in Clarksburg, Ontario in 1941 and were raised by loving foster parents, Syb and Reg Fawcett. Peter attended elementary school in both Clarksburg and Toronto and finished high school in Thornbury. He fed his adventurous spirit through summer jobs in remote surveying camps across Canada in the 1950s and, later, as an amateur pilot and sailor. Family and educational opportunities drew him to California, and he completed his BA at San Fernando Valley State College in 1961. That fall, Peter returned to Ontario to briefly teach high school in Picton and Meaford. He transitioned to a role as a travelling sales rep for Jozo Weider and Blue Mountain Pottery, but soon moved on to pursue his dream of starting his own business. Peter capitalized on an opportunity in the maple syrup industry and became the proprietor of P. Stransky Equipment and Blue Mountain Maple Products. For over forty years he nurtured an enterprise that included the sale of equipment and supplies, container manufacturing, wholesale packaging, and the distribution of finished maple products throughout Ontario and beyond. Peter and Barbara (Martin) were married in her hometown of Stayner in 1966. They settled just outside of Collingwood, and their family grew through the 1970s. While Barb took the lead raising three boys, she and Peter worked side-by-side at 'the Shop', enduring the ups and downs of life in a small business. Peter spent the rest of his working years growing his enterprise and supporting his family, eventually welcoming three daughters-in-law and six grandchildren into his life. He never shied away from making his political views known at the coffee shop, in the newspaper, or at Town Council. He cherished the opportunity to debate and question. It was a luxury he achieved through the support of family and friends, his own hard work, and a desire to improve a country where his voice was allowed to be heard. The Stransky Family thanks Dr. Mark Quigg and Dr. Anne Josiukas for their years of caring support. The Family would also like to thank the staff at Chartwell Georgian Traditions, Collingwood G&M Hospital, and the team at Campbell House Hospice for guiding Peter and family through his final days. In light of current public health considerations, a memorial service is not planned at this time. If desired, donations in Peter's memory can be made to the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation, Blue Mountain Watershed Trust or Kids Help Phone. Friends may visit Peter's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 12, 2020.