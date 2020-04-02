|
Surrounded by love, Rod peacefully said his goodbyes on Friday, March 27, 2020, in his 76th year. Rod lived his life full of spirit, kindness and laughter. His humour, sharp wit and warmth endeared him to so many. He will be profoundly missed by his family and many friends. He will forever remain in the heart of his wife, Carole Irvine. Rod lovingly raised, with Diana (decd 2012), their three children, Lynne and Greg, Vivienne and Joe, and Dave and Cindy. He embraced his stepchildren, Anthony and Krista, Trevor and Sandy and Christopher and Cathy. He loved and was so proud of his grandchildren, Grace, Claire, Stephanie and Erik, Meghan, Katie, Taylor and step grandchildren, Evelyn, Evan, Ethan and Kaley. He cherished his great grandchildren, Maddie and Leo. He will be sadly missed by his sister, Shirley and Dave and brother Terry and Chris in England and his extended family of Joan and Mario Cicci, Larry and Betty Deschamps, Bill (Pat decd 2011) Deschamps, Debby (decd 2018) and Paul Chambers, Cathy and Fred Laurin. Rod was President of the Huronia Soccer Club for 25 years. He was passionate about developing the game within our community. With his endless energy and love for the sport, Rod embodied the beauty of the game. "It would be unlikely that soccer would be as successful in the Midland area if not for him." His generous spirit will live on in all of the hearts he touched. Special thanks to Dr. Hanni Darwish, Jennifer Sneddon of the LHIN, our wonderful Bayshore nurses especially Angela and Natasha, Lee Anne with Para Med, and the PSWs of Care Partners who cared for Rod. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. To honour Rod's heroic battle, donations to the or Hospice Huronia, would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca 'all who knew him called him friend'
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 2, 2020