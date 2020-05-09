(VE3EQA) (Electrician, H.R.C. for 25 years; Member of Orillia Amateur Radio Club; Former Radio Engineer at CFOR and service technician at West End Radio) Passed away peacefully at O.S.M.H. after a short but courageous battle with cancer in his 87th year on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Beloved husband to Christine Rowe for 65 years. Dear father to Michael (Lynn), Cary (Eugene) Duffy, Kathleen (Shawn) Farr, and Robert Rowe. Cherished grandfather of Sean, Joshua, and Skyanne Tillotson, Terry and Cleo Duffy and Dylan and Dustin Farr. Great grandfather to Alyric, Zane, Jasper and Carter Rowe and Jaxon Tillotson. Predeceased by his mother, Maude Rowe. Peter started his career as a young technician that knew more about sound and technical things than many text books. He bicycled from church to church Sunday morning broadcasting the services for CFOR radio. He was a master fix it guy who repaired Tv's, radio and just about anything you would ask of him. He will be sadly missed. Due to the pandemic, a private service will take place with his immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army, Orillia or St. Athanasius Church, Orillia in his memory would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 9, 2020.