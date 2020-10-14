1/1
Peter Trevor Stapleton
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Peter Stapleton announces his death on October 8, 2020 at Southlake Regional Health Centre. Peter died peacefully with his family by his side. Peter was predeceased by his beloved wife Linda (Amos) of 37 years. Loving father to Jason (Lori Gottfried). Grandfather to Ashley and Brianna Also predeceased by his parents Edward and Kathleen, brother Desmond and brother-in-laws Henry and Frank. Brother to Daphne Jewell (Henry), Yvonne Crinall (Frank) and Desmond Stapleton (Patricia). Peter will be missed by his nieces and nephews in Australia and Texas, relatives in England, Ireland and his family and friends here in Ontario. Peter, a resident of Alliston for the last 13 years retired from a career as a Construction Project Manager to spend more time with family. Peter loved his work, was a great boxer, dancer, skiier, loved sailing and travelling. Peter loved a good party with friends and family and will be sorely missed. A private celebration of Peter's life will take place at a later date. In honour of Peter, a memorial page has been set up at Thomas Funeral Home in Alliston Ontario. Friends and family may light a candle as a loving gesture for their loved one and may share their condolences. A special thanks goes out to the Doctors and Nurses at Southlake Regional Health Centre. www.thomasfuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
