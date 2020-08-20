Passed away peacefully at Stevenson Memorial Hospital on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the age of 73. Peter was the son of the late Betty and Gunner Anderson and brother of the late Gerald Anderson. He leaves to mourn his nephew Pierre, niece Angela as well as many friends and acquaintances. Peter was a resident of Alliston, Ontario for the final 20 years of his life and held the position as Grain Manager at FS Partners in Beeton, Ontario. Peter was born in Richmond, Ontario and spent many years in Strathroy, Ontario. Peter lived all over Canada during the course of his career, from Montreal, Quebec to Medicine Hat, Alberta. Peter's greatest passion and commitment in life was to The Lions Club of Canada; their motto being "We Serve." Please join us in a Celebration of Pete's Life on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Nottawasaga Inn Resort in Alliston, Ontario. Interment will be held in Smith Falls, Ontario on Saturday, September 5, 2020 Donations can be made in Peter's memory to the Lions Club of Canada.