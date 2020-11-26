March 10, 1934 - November 24, 2020 Passed away peacefully from complications of Alzheimer's Disease at Leacock Care Centre in Orillia. Predeceased by wife of 57 years Mary Francis (Tindle) in 2014, father to Peter William (Valerie Selander) and Robin Elizabeth (Don Brownridge). Grandfather to Jeremy Brownridge. Born in London, England, a professional engineer graduating from the Wimbledon Technical College, he worked in Aircraft industry at Vickers Armstrong in England before emigrating to Canada in 1955 where he worked for Canadair in Montreal. In 1959 he moved to the Engineering Research Division of Agriculture Canada in Ottawa, where he later moved up to Director. After retirement in 1985 his hobbies, which were many, took over. Model planes, sailboats and large steam engines, ballroom dancing with Mary, boating, and playing the recorder. Peter spent lots of time in his elaborate basement machine shop in their Ottawa home and at the Cumberland museum track of the Ottawa Valley Live Steamers. He also read voraciously. A great lover of cats and dogs. He was always active in the outdoors, canoeing, boating, camping, and loved ice skating and cycling. He is fondly remembered by long time family friends, including the Conways, Walkers, McGregors and Gards. There will be no memorial service. Any donations in his memory can be made to the Ontario Humane Society or the Alzheimer Society and may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home 705-325-2231.



