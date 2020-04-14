Home

Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel
30 Worsley Street
Barrie, ON L4M 1L4
(705) 721-9921
Petronella "Nellie" HOEBEN

Peacefully passed at the Waterford Retirement Community Residence, Barrie on April 7, 2020 at the age of 92. Predeceased in 1990 by her loving husband Henry. Beloved mother of Toni (Bernie), Mary, Tini (Ian), Josephine (Karol), and Joanne (Ken). Cherished "Oma" of Greg (Robyn), Erin (Jen), Peter, the late Chris, Jayme (Henry), Janine (Kyle), the late David, Cameron (Kylie), Andre (Jenna), Vanessa, and great grandmother of Carter, Samantha and Henry. Will be sadly missed by her extended family and long-time friends in Canada and Holland. A private family visitation and service was held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nellie's memory may be made to the or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Guests are invited to view the livestream recording or to share condolences via www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 14, 2020
