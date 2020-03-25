|
|
Passed away suddenly at his residence in Orillia on Tuesday, March 10, 2019 at the age of 62. Survived by his son Cary. Brother of Linda Geladaris (Terry), Dave Laughlin (Marie), Gerry Laughlin (Louella), Cathy Beauchamp (Ron), Gary Laughlin, Grant Laughlin (Susan), Keith Laughlin, and the late Owen Laughlin. Also survived by his many nieces and nephews. Following cremation, a family gathering will be held at a later date. Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 25, 2020