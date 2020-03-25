Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coldwater Funeral Home
22 Sturgeon Bay Road
Coldwater, ON L0K 1E0
(705) 686-3344
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip LAUGHLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip LAUGHLIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip LAUGHLIN Obituary
Passed away suddenly at his residence in Orillia on Tuesday, March 10, 2019 at the age of 62. Survived by his son Cary. Brother of Linda Geladaris (Terry), Dave Laughlin (Marie), Gerry Laughlin (Louella), Cathy Beauchamp (Ron), Gary Laughlin, Grant Laughlin (Susan), Keith Laughlin, and the late Owen Laughlin. Also survived by his many nieces and nephews. Following cremation, a family gathering will be held at a later date. Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -