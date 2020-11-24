1/1
Philip Lindsay James MCBRIDE
After a courageous battle with cancer Phil died peacefully surrounded by his family at Campbell House Hospice, Collingwood, on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the age of 46. Phil, beloved husband of Debbie McCulloch. Loving father of Caitlyn. Dear son of Lynne and James. Brother of Devon. A heartfelt thank you for all the love and support goes out to Phil's aunts; Connie (Steve Lloyd), Wendy (Harold Horner), Shirley (Paul Brennan) and Sheila Warden; his uncle Douglas McKean (Darla); cousins; nieces; nephews; in-laws and many friends. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 1-4 p.m. at the Carruthers and Davidson Funeral Home, Stayner Chapel, 7313 Highway 26, Stayner, On. Please use the RSVP system on the funeral home website to schedule your visitation time. Private family interment. Remembrances to the RVH Foundation (Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre) would be appreciated by Phil's family. To reserve for the visitation and to sign his Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 24, 2020.
