December 21, 1941 - July 1, 2020 Philip peacefully passed away at home in Yarker On, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, beloved husband of Sharyn (nee Edgerton) for 56 yrs. He was the loving father to two daughters Shelly (Dale) Currie and Charlene (Winston) Hewlin. Extremely proud Poppa to three grandchildren Jack, Ali and Will Hewlin. Eldest brother of Curtis (Betty) Roddy (Joy) of Nova Scotia. Son-in-law to the late Jean and Francis Edgerton. Brother-in-law to Doris (Jeff) Doyle and the late David F. Edgerton (1966). Uncle Phil will be forever remembered by his nieces and nephews. As per Philips wishes cremation has taken place. Philip will be laid to rest in his birthplace of Nova Scotia at a later date. Memorial donations to the charity of choice
would be appreciated by the family. ALWAYS IN OUR HEART'S.