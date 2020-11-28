Taken from us suddenly, at the age 67, on Friday Nov 20, 2020 at RVH in Barrie. Loving husband of Robin, devoted father of Jennifer (Yvon) and Steven (Rachel), proud papa of Elise and Zoe. Cherished son of Harold (predeceased) and Doris, Brother of Mervin (Joan), Audrey, Rob (Maryann), David (Debbie), Calvin (Carol), Harvey (Sandra), Earl (Kim). Brother-in-law to Brenda Fleming (predeceased by Gordon), Beverley Badger (Richard), and Mathew Curry (Tina). Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. As per his request there will be no formal services but a private family gathering at a later date. Thanks to all the doctors, nurses and paramedics who helped in his care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Crohns and Colitis Canada (www.crohnsandcolitis.ca
) or to Hospice Huronia - Tomkins House (www.hospicehuronia.ca
). May his legacy for helping others live on through his gift of organ donation. Messages of condolence may be left at leclaircremationcentre.com