Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home
7313 Highway 26
Stayner, ON L0M 1S0
705-428-2637
Philip Wilfred Crosson

Philip Wilfred Crosson Obituary
Died peacefully on Thursday February 20, 2020 at Sunset Manor, Collingwood at the age of 87. Philip, beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee McKenzie). Loving father of Phillip (Brenda Freeman), Nancy (the late Don Small), Lee Ann (Lynn Thomas), Helen (Rob Hilts) and Kirk (Dottie) Crosson. Dear grandfather of eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Survived by his sister Ruth Davis. Private family services with interment at Spruce Grove Cemetery, Iron Bridge. If desired, a donation to the or the would be appreciated by Philip's family. Arrangements under the care of the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home. To sign his Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 27, 2020
