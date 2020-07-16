1/1
Phillip D. MURPHY
Passed away peacefully at Soldiers Memorial Hospital with family by his side on July 9, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Adele Murphy married 50 years (2008). Much loved father of David (Kim) of Bracebridge, Carolyn (Jon) of Texas and John (Laurie) of Orillia. Poppa to 5 grandchildren: Bradley Murphy(Sarah), Nicole Cochran, and Julia, Lauren, and Alicia Murphy. Remembered lovingly by his sister Sandra Hasenack (Hans) of Winnipeg and their children John Hasenack and Jennifer Bru, his nephew Paul Martin (Estelle) of Fredericton, survived by his Aunt Sally Murphy of Saint John, NB. And long time family friend Effie. Dad, Poppa, P.D., will forever be remembered as a person who embraced life to the fullest. He was an entrepreneur at heart starting in the jewelry business at an early age working for his uncle George (GB) Murphy in Halifax, NS. When a business opportunity presented itself in Orillia, he was quick to move back to Ontario with his young family in tow taking ownership of Matchett's Jewellers in Orillia (1961). After building his jewelry business up to 10 stores in the region, he took on other challenges as well, including President of Santa's Village in Bracebridge, ON and Magnetic Hill Gift Shops in Moncton, NB. PD was an active member in the Rotary and Shrine clubs in both Orillia and Bracebridge as well as the Masonic Lodge. A celebration of life will be held and announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy in PD's memory donations may be made to St. James Anglican church - Orillia, Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Heart and Stroke Foundation, or a charity of your choice. Funeral agreements entrusted to Mundell Funeral Home. We invite anyone who has a fond memory of PD to share in the condolences below. www.mundellfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 16, 2020.
