It is with great sadness that the McGee family announces the passing of our mom Phyllis Audrey McGee. She left us peacefully, at the age of 94, on January 22, 2020 with family at her side at Barrie's Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, Neil Joseph McGee who passed away in 2007. Phyllis was born December 23, 1925 in Hamilton, Ontario. Phyllis is survived by her six children: Glen (Lilia Palome), Peter, Patricia (Charlie Fairbank), Leslie (Phil Hein), Phill (Pauline), and John (Mary); and by her eight grandchildren: Jord and Sarah, Steve and Hannah, Charlie and Alex, and Connor and Quinlan. Our mom was a truly great mom. As our dad, Neil, often told us - not that he ever needed to - she was "a remarkable woman." Part of mom's greatness was her unflappable ability to adapt to the curve balls that life threw at her. With Neil's Royal Canadian Air Force career, mom's life became an intricate dance of raising six children while adapting to living in Hamilton, Ottawa, Toronto, Burbank California, Winnipeg, and Base Borden before putting down roots in Barrie in 1972. In addition to being a great mom and grandmother, Phyllis was ruthless when it came to playing cards or scrabble. Her take-no-prisoners style of play meant you had to be on your toes when sitting down to the game table with her, but her laughter and joy of playing games with family was contagious. Mom loved her garden. A visit home always involved a tour of her perennials, and often included a quiet cup of tea under the gazebo in the backyard taking in the joy of a much loved garden. A proudly independent woman, mom also worked at Sears where she made good friends over the years that she spent there. And she was an avid reader who inspired us all (grand kids too) to become life-long readers. Books were often the topic of discussion and good ones were in the family rotation regularly. Mom was always grateful for her good friend and neighbour, Gail Carlson, with whom she shared a warm and special friendship. Gail was always there to support, to chat and to lend a hand. We will remember mom for her smile, her warmth, and her unwavering positive attitude. Her warm presence has embraced us all for our entire lives; that embrace will be dearly missed. We would like to extend a sincere thanks to the paramedics, doctors and nurses at RVRHC who made a very difficult time less difficult with their care and concern. A Celebration of Life will take place in July of 2020 at STECKLEY-GOODERHAM FUNERAL HOME, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. Details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Barrie Public Library Visiting Library Service or to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 29, 2020