Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Atkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis M. Atkey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis M. Atkey Obituary
(Member of the Twin Lakes Probus Club) passed away peacefully with her family at her side, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020; in her 84th year. Phyllis Atkey, beloved wife of the late James "Jim" Atkey. Loving mother of Loreen (Robert) Hooper, Paul (predeceased), Brian (predeceased) & Dale Atkey all of Orillia. Grammy to Jeff (Jenn), Melissa, Nakeshia (Guillaume), Emily and great Grammy, with a special place in her heart for Sophie. Dear sister of Shirley (Walter predeceased) and brother Ivan (predeceased). Phyllis is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. A sincere and special thanks to the OSMH - ICU Department Doctors, Nurses and Support staff for their compassionate care and loving support. Cremation has taken place. A time of Memorial Visitation and Service was held at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St., N., Orillia, on Saturday, January 4th, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital - ICU Department. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -