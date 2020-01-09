|
|
(Member of the Twin Lakes Probus Club) passed away peacefully with her family at her side, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020; in her 84th year. Phyllis Atkey, beloved wife of the late James "Jim" Atkey. Loving mother of Loreen (Robert) Hooper, Paul (predeceased), Brian (predeceased) & Dale Atkey all of Orillia. Grammy to Jeff (Jenn), Melissa, Nakeshia (Guillaume), Emily and great Grammy, with a special place in her heart for Sophie. Dear sister of Shirley (Walter predeceased) and brother Ivan (predeceased). Phyllis is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. A sincere and special thanks to the OSMH - ICU Department Doctors, Nurses and Support staff for their compassionate care and loving support. Cremation has taken place. A time of Memorial Visitation and Service was held at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St., N., Orillia, on Saturday, January 4th, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital - ICU Department.