It is with great sadness that we mourn the passing of Pierre Ladouceur on August 4, 2020 at the Hospice la Maison de Mathieu Froment-Savoie in Gatineau, Quebec. Pierre was the beloved husband of 52 years of Lyse, nee Albert. Loving father of his adored daughter Mireille. Son of the late Norman Ladouceur Sr. and the late Jeanne Leblanc. He leaves behind his brothers and sisters, Therese Klug (Bill), Felix (Joanne), Marie (Bill Fielder), Roger (Susan) and Norman Jr. Ladouceur as well as a sister-in-law: Jaqueline Simard, nee Albert and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Pierre was a mathematician for the Department of National Defense of Canada for 35 years. He was a Life Master bridge player, he had excellent culinary skills, was a passionate traveler, and quite the handyman. If desired donations may be made to Huronia Hospice or the charity of your choice
. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial condolences can be made to: www.cfo.coop/avis-de-deces/