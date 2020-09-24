February 7, 1940 - September 6, 2020 Passed away at home in Montreal on Sunday September 6th, 2020. Beloved wife of Mike Gavrilos. Dearly loved sister of Elizabeth and Dudley Griffin and loving aunt of Arthur, Connor and Ryan Griffin all of Collingwood. Predeceased by her parents Henry and May Armstrong. Remembered by brothers-in-law, cousins and friends in Ireland, England, Scotland, Montreal and Australia. Cremation has taken place. A Private Family Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. in All Saints' Church, Collingwood. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated.