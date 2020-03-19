|
It is with great sadness, that the family of Ralph E. Gauthier announces his passing on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in his 77th year. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Barb (Desjardins), son Steven (Dolores), daughters Wendy, Kim (Terry Zajac), Tina (Cory Barnes) and grandchildren Devon, Zachary, Sydney, Hayden and his beloved dog, Buddy. Special thanks to the staff of Georgian Bay General Hospital (Midland) for their excellent care and compassion. A Celebration of Life will take place in early summer! The family asks that in lieu of any flowers, donations to Georgian Bay General Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 19, 2020