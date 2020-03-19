Home

POWERED BY

Services
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Gauthier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph E. Gauthier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph E. Gauthier Obituary
It is with great sadness, that the family of Ralph E. Gauthier announces his passing on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in his 77th year. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Barb (Desjardins), son Steven (Dolores), daughters Wendy, Kim (Terry Zajac), Tina (Cory Barnes) and grandchildren Devon, Zachary, Sydney, Hayden and his beloved dog, Buddy. Special thanks to the staff of Georgian Bay General Hospital (Midland) for their excellent care and compassion. A Celebration of Life will take place in early summer! The family asks that in lieu of any flowers, donations to Georgian Bay General Hospital would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -