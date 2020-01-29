|
|
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family and supported by his many wonderful friends. Raised in Port Dover, Ontario, he was the son of the late William Downing and Janet (Vickers) Downing. Ralph is survived by the love of his life, wife Sharon Downing and children Sherri-Lynn Escoe (Mark Williamson), Rhonda, Carey Escoe (Sheila) and Deena Dagenais (Jeffrey). He was a loving and devoted poppa to his grandchildren Sam and Lee Williamson, Daniel Escoe (Kolynna), Racquel and Jake Escoe, Madelaine and Olivia Dagenais. He will be missed by his many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. Ralph was predeceased by his brothers Ron, Robert, Doug and sister Carole Nichols. For 30 plus years, Ralph worked and loved his job as maintenance manager at Fern Resort. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of life which will be held from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Fern Resort, 4432 Fern Resort Road - Ramara, Ontario, in the Main Inn. Words of Remembrance will be shared at 2:15 p.m. A special thank you to Dr. Tazzeo and the many health care professionals who assisted the family. If desired, memorial donations may be made to a and can be made through the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia (705)325-2231. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 29, 2020