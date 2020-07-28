Passed peacefully at the Georgian Manor on July 25, 2020. Man of many talents, dog whisperer. Special seagull friends Fred and Clarence wish you a happy flight. Randy was loved by many. A true Georgian Bay man, who loved scuba diving, boating, motocross, derby, snowmobiling and exploring. Randy loved his family and friends and their pets. Randy would give the shirt off his back to support those around him with whatever he had or didn't. Sometimes to the detriment of his health and wellbeing. Many of his last years were spent in pain due to a long list of injuries from sports, being wild and a few car and motorcycle accidents. Randy taught us a valuable lesson, a positive mental attitude will defy all odds. Randy was told by his doctors many years ago that he would be best to sit in a wheelchair as his body was broken. Nope, he wouldn't settle. He was a true warrior, tough, broad shouldered and carried his tribe on his back. The family is at peace now that Randy is no longer in pain but riding Harley's with his fallen friends and family. What a Legend! He will be sadly missed by Ryan and Todd Markham and their mother Dorothy Shaughnessy, Sister, Karen and Ian Short, Sister, Sue Doane, Brother, Wayne and Noula Markham, Brother, Gerry Markham, Step Brother, Richard and Michelle Wainman, Granddaughters, Genevieve and Everly and many, many cousins. Donations to OSPCA in Midland, Ontario or Georgian Bay Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family. Thank you Dr. Caron, the Georgian Manor Nurses and Silverbirch Staff, Simcoe/Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre, LeClair Cremation Centre his friends and family. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



