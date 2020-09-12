Clifford Randall Green passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Loving husband of 55 years to Karen Green (nee Atkinson). Randy will be deeply missed by his two children; Jim Green (Susan) and Karen Anne Green (Scott Adams). Grandfather to Cryslin, Lindsay and James. Great-grandfather to Korbin, Charlie, Benson, Lilly, Pippa, Myla and Kenton. Randy will be fondly remembered by his brother Don Green (Marg) and brother-in-law Bill Atkinson. Predeceased by his sisters-in-law Joan (Bert Dixer) and Shirley (the late Barry Bressette). The family wish to thank Bayshore nurses Angela and Natasha for the exceptional care provided and a special thank you to our niece Cathy and Nephew David for all the help that was given to our family. Cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca