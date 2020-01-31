|
Randal, Randy, Ming, Squirrel, What can be said. Sincerely missed. Your passing is a mystery.Thought you would probably outlive all of us. Respect for all the times you were just being Randal, You gave us a lot of reasons to want to be better people. You were and still are Loved for being nothing more than you. Everyone has a super great Randal memory.....and maybe one not so great, but at least it was fun and made us smile. You never conformed to anybody else's ideas. That was you. We will remember you with Love in our hearts. RIP our friend, you're too well liked to ever be forgotten
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 31, 2020