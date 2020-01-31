Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Randolph Kirkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randolph E. Kirkey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randolph E. Kirkey In Memoriam
Randal, Randy, Ming, Squirrel, What can be said. Sincerely missed. Your passing is a mystery.Thought you would probably outlive all of us. Respect for all the times you were just being Randal, You gave us a lot of reasons to want to be better people. You were and still are Loved for being nothing more than you. Everyone has a super great Randal memory.....and maybe one not so great, but at least it was fun and made us smile. You never conformed to anybody else's ideas. That was you. We will remember you with Love in our hearts. RIP our friend, you're too well liked to ever be forgotten
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randolph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -