Ray Lintick November 12th, 1937 - January 11th, 2020 With profound sadness we announce the passing of Ray Lintick, 82 of Barrie. A much loved husband of Bernice, father of Susan and Rebecca, step-father of Doug and Deborah, brother of Bruce and Dan, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many. He will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, passion for flying, gift of storytelling and unparalleled sense of humour. Respecting Ray's wishes, cremation has taken place and celebration of his life will continue daily by his family and friends. Rest In Peace Pop, you will be dearly missed.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 16, 2020