Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penetanguishene Funeral Home
155 Main St
Penetanguishene, ON L9M 1L7
(705) 549-3155
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Génier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Albert Génier

Add a Memory
Raymond Albert Génier Obituary
Born July 7, 1941 in Lafontaine, passed away peacefully at home in Penetanguishene on the December 16, 2019 in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Yvonne (Laramey) Génier. He leaves behind his daughter Gizelle Génier, Matthew Boucher, his sisters Prima Forget (Leo) and Hélène Orchard. Predeceased by his dearest son Grégoire Raymond Génier, his parents Honoré Génier and Rebecca (Gravelle) Génier, and his brothers Marc, Gilbert, Gerard, Martin, and Remi. He will be missed by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. Raymond was a kind and humble person who never complained. He was a dedicated teacher, husband, father, brother, and friend. He taught for the Simcoe County Public School Board for 33 years. In his retirement he worked in construction, enjoyed building things, doing wood crafts, playing pool, and helping friends and family. He will be held closely in our hearts forever. Funeral mass to be held at the St. Anne's Church, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -