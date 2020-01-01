|
Born July 7, 1941 in Lafontaine, passed away peacefully at home in Penetanguishene on the December 16, 2019 in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Yvonne (Laramey) Génier. He leaves behind his daughter Gizelle Génier, Matthew Boucher, his sisters Prima Forget (Leo) and Hélène Orchard. Predeceased by his dearest son Grégoire Raymond Génier, his parents Honoré Génier and Rebecca (Gravelle) Génier, and his brothers Marc, Gilbert, Gerard, Martin, and Remi. He will be missed by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. Raymond was a kind and humble person who never complained. He was a dedicated teacher, husband, father, brother, and friend. He taught for the Simcoe County Public School Board for 33 years. In his retirement he worked in construction, enjoyed building things, doing wood crafts, playing pool, and helping friends and family. He will be held closely in our hearts forever. Funeral mass to be held at the St. Anne's Church, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m.