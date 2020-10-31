1/1
Raymond Joseph LATANVILLE
Passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020 at Georgian Bay General Hospital with family at his side in his 70th year. Son of the late Herman and Janet Latanville. Beloved husband of 48 years to Bridget Latanville (Fournier). Cherished father of Raymond Jr. (Terri Lynne), Jeff (Jen), Christina (Dave). Loving grandfather to seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Brother of Mary Anne Ivens (John), Bruce Latanville (Lillian), Mary Jane Horvath (Hank deceased) and sister-in-Law Linda Latanville (Ernie). Predeceased by brothers Edward (Angel), Ernie, bothers-in-law Richard (Dick) Ivens and Henry (Hank) Horvath and sisters-in-law Angel Latanville. Ray Latanville was a career truck driver and known in the industry by the CB handle "Streaker". For the final years of his career he travelled with his loyal Best Friend Terry Linkert (Bonnie) and will be dearly missed by family, friends, acquaintances and service staff throughout North America. Due to COVID no funeral service will be held. A special thank you to Dr. Land for all his support. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Canadian Diabetes Association or The Kidney Foundation. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

