Ray McGill of Orillia Ontario, peacefully passed away at the age of 56, surrounded by the love of his family and friends. Ray fought a 17 month battle with renal cell carcinoma, always telling people he was "awesome" when asked how he was doing. Most will remember Ray for his kindness and generosity. He had a quick wit and a loving soul. All of our lives are so much more because of his gentle presence. He had an abundant love for the Toronto Maple Leafs and a childhood fascination with Star Wars. His love for music was evident daily. He met the love of his life Carol and had many years in which they had the opportunity to travel the world together and they shared their lives with so many. Ray was always willing to help anyone and always up for the next adventure. He loved his circle of friends and would always ask who was coming to visit. Prior to Ray's illness he became the Director of Education with the Canadian Fire Alarm Association, which was an achievement he was extremely proud. Ray is predeceased by his father Donald Richard McGill, and survived by his mother Beverly, wife Carol, sister Fran, sister and brother-in-law Jennifer and Paul, sister and brother-in-law Shauna and Glenn, sister and brother-in-law Laura and Larry, nieces Megan, Kait, Sarah, Jessica and nephews Calum, Jaxon and Joshua. Ray is also survived by his mother-in-law Diane Stevens (Bob) and father-in-law Dave Mishaw (Leona). Visitation was held at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 1-3 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service took place the following day on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 3 p.m. Interment held at the Barrie Union Cemetery, 338 Sunnidale Rd., Barrie. Memorial donations in Ray's memory may be made to the Parkinson's Association or to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre - Cancer Program and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left via www.steckleygooderham.com