1/1
Raymond Leslie "Ray" McGILL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ray McGill of Orillia Ontario, peacefully passed away at the age of 56, surrounded by the love of his family and friends. Ray fought a 17 month battle with renal cell carcinoma, always telling people he was "awesome" when asked how he was doing. Most will remember Ray for his kindness and generosity. He had a quick wit and a loving soul. All of our lives are so much more because of his gentle presence. He had an abundant love for the Toronto Maple Leafs and a childhood fascination with Star Wars. His love for music was evident daily. He met the love of his life Carol and had many years in which they had the opportunity to travel the world together and they shared their lives with so many. Ray was always willing to help anyone and always up for the next adventure. He loved his circle of friends and would always ask who was coming to visit. Prior to Ray's illness he became the Director of Education with the Canadian Fire Alarm Association, which was an achievement he was extremely proud. Ray is predeceased by his father Donald Richard McGill, and survived by his mother Beverly, wife Carol, sister Fran, sister and brother-in-law Jennifer and Paul, sister and brother-in-law Shauna and Glenn, sister and brother-in-law Laura and Larry, nieces Megan, Kait, Sarah, Jessica and nephews Calum, Jaxon and Joshua. Ray is also survived by his mother-in-law Diane Stevens (Bob) and father-in-law Dave Mishaw (Leona). Visitation was held at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 1-3 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service took place the following day on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 3 p.m. Interment held at the Barrie Union Cemetery, 338 Sunnidale Rd., Barrie. Memorial donations in Ray's memory may be made to the Parkinson's Association or to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre - Cancer Program and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left via www.steckleygooderham.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel
30 Worsley Street
Barrie, ON L4M 1L4
(705) 721-9921
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved