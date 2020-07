February 11, 1934 - June 19, 2020 Ray passed away at Tompkins House in Penetanguishene with his beloved wife, Jane by his side. Ray will be remembered by his larger than life personality and deep faith and trust in God. His children, Michael, Cathy, Daniel, Patrick, and Colleen (deceased) will miss him. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.



