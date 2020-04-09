Home

Nicholls Funeral Home Ltd - Midland
330 Midland Ave
MIDLAND, ON L4R 3K7
(705) 526-5449
Passed away peacefully at Spencer House in Orillia on Monday, March 30, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Velma. Loving father of Susan (Michael) and Bill (Lesley). Cherished grandfather of Melissa (Ryan), Ashley (Réal), Cody, and Caitlin (Kale) and great-grandfather of four. Brother to Jean (Jim), Walter, Sam (Goldie) and, Christine (Bruce). Special uncle to David (Nancy) and Sheree (John). Will be lovingly remembered by many extended family members and friends. Raymond was a member of the Lions Club for 42 years. A special thank you to the nursing staff of Maple Lane at Spencer House. A private family gathering was held. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home (330 Midland Ave, Midland). Online condolences may be left at www.nichollsfuneral.ca REST IN PEACE SWEET DADDY.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 9, 2020
