It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Ray Corrigan on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the age of 95. Raymond Corrigan of Orillia, formerly of Uptergrove, beloved husband of the late Ruth (nee Thompson). Loving father of Anne Hough and husband Larry, Lynda Townes, Stephen Corrigan (Karen), John Corrigan and Margaret Sudnik (Chris). Cherished Grampa of Christopher, Erin, Tyler, Jamie, Michael, Patrick and Shelby. Proud Great Grampa of Liam and Anna. Survived by his brother Basil and his sister, Sister Lucille (CND) - predeceased by his sisters Rita and Regina. He will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Fondly remembered by Dave Townes. The family wishes to thank Dr. Lobsinger, the staff on the 4th floor of Soldiers' Memorial (especially Alanna Cowan and Rebecca Traves) for their outstanding care and compassion shown to Ray. Visitation was held at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia on Sunday, February 9th from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Parish Prayers were held in the parlour Sunday at 6:45 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial followed at St. Columbkille's Roman Catholic Church (Uptergrove) on Monday morning, February 10th at 11 a.m. Spring Interment: St. Columbkille's Cemetery, Uptergrove. If desired, memorial donations to St. Columbkille's Roman Catholic Church would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 13, 2020