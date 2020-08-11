It is with great sadness that the family of Raymond Peter Roebuck announce his unexpected and sudden passing on August 6, 2020, at Georgian Bay Hospital in Midland, ON. Loving brother to three sisters Lola Tara Roebuck, Charlene Roebuck (and Kevin Trewin), and Jessie Roebuck (deceased 2015). Dedicated uncle to Rick Marcellino (and Sarah Schoepfer), Skyler Abbott , Sarah Roebuck, Alanna Marcellino, Brandon Wade, Alexa Marcellino, and Justin Roebuck. Proud great uncle to Anna, Jayla, Teagan, Serenadi, and Adelina. Raymond, you will be forever in our hearts. "His wings were ready but our hearts were not." Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Donations may be made to Community Living Huronia. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
.