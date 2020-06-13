Passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in his 100th year. Fondly remembered by his wife, Monnie, daughter Diane Cartledge (John), granddaughters Emily Cartledge (Martin) and Laura Curtis (Chris), great-granddaughter Mavis Curtis, stepdaughter Marie Calford (Dave), stepsons Ted, Tim (Kay) and Wayne (Deb) Tivendale, and numerous nieces and nephews. Bud was predeceased by his first wife of 43 years, Eileen Dora Arbour (nee Wood), his son Gary Michael Arbour, his parents Merrille and Georgina Arbour, and as the youngest of 11, by his siblings. Bud was born in Waubaushene and lived an extraordinary life. He served as a pilot in WWII as a member of the Royal Canadian Air Force, stationed in Yorkshire, England. During this time he met and married Eileen from Gilling, England. Returning to Canada in 1944, they eventually settled in Barrie. As an employee with the Federal Government for 35 years, Bud worked as an Accredited Appraiser. As a part-time mature student, he obtained his Honours Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from York University in 1975. Bud was an active member of the Knights of Columbus since 1949 and a proud member of the Royal Canadian Legion. Monnie and Bud were married in 2002. Bud loved the outdoors and this passion developed into ownership of tree farms, including the establishment of Arbourwood Nursery in Shanty Bay. After planting and selling Christmas trees for over 40 years, Bud initiated the transformation of the nursery and surrounding land into Arbourwood Estates subdivision. The family wishes to express thanks to Diana J. and Diane R., Bud's Personal Support Workers, who became a special part of his life. Thanks also to the staff at Woods Park Care Centre, Home Care Assistance, and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre for their care and compassion. A private family service will be held. Due to current gathering restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Donations in Bud's memory may be made to Seminarian Priest education in care of St. Mary's Church in Barrie or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences and memories may be left at https://www.steckleygooderham.com/obituaries/Raymond-Arbour/.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 13, 2020.