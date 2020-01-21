Home

Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
Reed Sellwood

Reed Sellwood Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Ajax-Pickering on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Gunter) for 51 years. Loved brother of John and Georgina Sellwood and brother-in-law to Dennis and Debi Gunter. Reed was predeceased by his parents Reginald and Gladys (nee Reid) Sellwood. Cherished uncle to Gregory, Carol Ann, Michael, Erin, Mark and their families. Reed spent 28 years as an accountant with the former Ontario Hydro, but his true passions were his 30 years spent praising the Lord through song, spending many weekends singing with The Sellwood's Gospel Band. He was also very active in the quarter horse show circuit throughout Ontario. Visitation will be held at TRULLS ROAD FREE METHODIST CHURCH, 2301 Trulls Rd., Courtice, on Saturday, February 1st from 10 - 11 a.m. A Memorial Service will follow in the church at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Canada through NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division Street Bowmanville, with whom arrangements are entrusted. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 21, 2020
