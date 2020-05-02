Age 72, went to be with her Lord and saviour April 24, 2020 with her family by her side after a long and courageous battle with dementia. Born April 19, 1948 in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia. Daughter of Eric and Helen Crowdis. Beloved wife of Peter. Loving mother of Eric and Monique (John). Dear Gramma of Britney, Kyla and Rachel. Eldest sister of Gary, Cerise, Philip and the late David and Gregory. Regis took to the skies as a flight service supervisor at Air Canada only to meet her husband of 48 years. Together they moved to Barrie to start a family. She loved her garden and taking care of her granddaughters. Regis volunteered at the Barrie Food Bank, was actively involved in church activities and taught the Bethel Intensive bible study for many years. Regis was a loving, faithful and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her life was a living example of a favorite bible verse Ephesians 4:32. "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ". A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be forwarded to the family through www.peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 2, 2020.