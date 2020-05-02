Regis Raschig
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Regis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 72, went to be with her Lord and saviour April 24, 2020 with her family by her side after a long and courageous battle with dementia. Born April 19, 1948 in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia. Daughter of Eric and Helen Crowdis. Beloved wife of Peter. Loving mother of Eric and Monique (John). Dear Gramma of Britney, Kyla and Rachel. Eldest sister of Gary, Cerise, Philip and the late David and Gregory. Regis took to the skies as a flight service supervisor at Air Canada only to meet her husband of 48 years. Together they moved to Barrie to start a family. She loved her garden and taking care of her granddaughters. Regis volunteered at the Barrie Food Bank, was actively involved in church activities and taught the Bethel Intensive bible study for many years. Regis was a loving, faithful and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her life was a living example of a favorite bible verse Ephesians 4:32. "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ". A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be forwarded to the family through www.peacefultransition.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved