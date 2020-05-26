It is with deep sadness family and friends mourn the passing of Renate Messerer of Midland, ON in her 81st year on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Renate was loving wife and partner to the late Hans Walter Messerer (17 July 2013). She is survived by her brother Karl Heinz of Mactier, ON and predeceased by her two sisters, Irmtraud and Helga of Nuremberg, Germany. Renate will never be forgotten and dearly missed by her many nieces and nephews and their families living in Canada, the United States and Germany. She is mourned by her beloved and faithful canine companion, Blackie. Renate will be forever loved and remembered by her large circle of friends and associates. Cremation has taken place. Out of respect and safety for family and friends, because of the current health situation, there will be no service at this time. A Celebration of Renate's Life will be announced and held at a later date yet to be determined. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Renate may be sent to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, or charity of your choice, and these are greatly appreciated. Your memory is our keepsake, With which we'll never part. God has you in His keeping We have you in our heart. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the J.H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 290 First Street, Midland, ON, L4R 3N9, Tel: (705) 526-6551
Published in Simcoe County News on May 26, 2020.