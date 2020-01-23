|
Peacefully, with her loving and devoted husband of 68 years by her side at Coleman Care Centre in Barrie on January 18th, 2020 at the age of 87. Honoured mother of Bruce (Wieslawa) and Robert (late Susan). Cherished grandmother of Michelle, Ryan, great grandmother of Charlotte, step grandmother of Monika, step great grandmother of Andrew and Owen. Survived by her sister Lois Callaghan and brothers Jim, Ron, Vince and Larry. Predeceased by her brothers William, Ken, Glenn and Laverne. Friends will be welcomed at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 starting at 1 p.m., with a Catholic service to take place in the Chapel at 2 p.m. Following the interment at St. Mary's Catholic cemetery, Barrie, guests are invited to remain for a reception gathering in the Lounge. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 23, 2020