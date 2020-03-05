|
|
Someday you will be faced with the reality of loss, and as life goes on, days rolling into night, it will become clear that you will never really stop missing someone special who is gone. You just learn to live around the gaping hole of their absence. When you lose that someone you can't imagine living without, your heart breaks wide open, and the bad news is that you never completely get over the loss. You will never forget them, however. In a backwards way, this is also the good news. They live on in the warmth of your broken heart, that doesn't fully heal back up, and you will continue to grow and experience life, even with your wound. It's like badly breaking an ankle that never heals perfectly, and that still hurts when you dance, but you dance anyway with a slight limp. And this limp adds to the depths of your performance and the authenticity of your character. The people you lose remain a part of you. Remember them and always cherish the good moments you have spent with them. It was a blessing. We miss you every day, you will never be forgotten Love Kelly, Ken, Cole and Erin
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 5, 2020