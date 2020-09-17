1/
Rhonda Marlene HORE
Rhonda Marlene Hore It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of Rhonda Marlene Hore on September 5th, 2020. Lover of the outdoors, fishing, swimming and camping. Her fondness memory was the time she spent at the cottage in Blackstone Harbor witch her father built. She was predeceased by her son Brandon and parents Ron and Ilene Kerr. She is remembered by her son David, Sister Kate Groom (Rich), Brother Tom Kerr, Nieces Krista and Marci, Nephews Adam, Matthew and Brent, Sister in law Penny Eggelton. As per Rhonda`s wishes there will be no service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Sick Kids Hospital. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 17, 2020.
