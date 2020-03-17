|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Richard (Rick) Bergin announces his passing at Matthew's House Hospice on March 13, 2020 in his 62nd year. Beloved partner of Debbie Beechey. Father of Steven (Crystal) and the late Kevin. Predeceased by his parents Joe and Dorothy. Step-father of Denice (Jeremy) McKibbon, Patrice (Jim) Smith and Keith Beechey. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Kevin, Carly, Brianne, Caitlin, Nicholas, Austin, Pryce and Kira. The family wishes to extend thanks to the staff at Matthews House Hospice for the excellent care and support that was provided. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. If desired, a donation may be made in Rick's name to Matthews House Hospice, 131 Wellington St. E., Alliston.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 17, 2020