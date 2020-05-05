Richard Coby "Burr" LESLIE
Passed away suddenly after suffering from mental illness on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the age of 47 of Oro-Medonte. Loved husband of Vanessa. Loving father of Nicklaus, Daniel, Bryce, Carly, Nathan, and Austin. Beloved son of Gary & Genevieve Leslie. Dear brother of Amy Leslie. Burr served as a firefighter for Severn Township and will be greatly missed by his firefighting family at Station #3, Coldwater. Burr will also be missed by his staff and business partner Bruce Borland at Scottland Tire & Auto, Barrie. Out of respect for our family and friends, because of the current health siuation, Burr will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held and announced at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Burr may be made to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre "Child & Youth Mental Health Unit", Barrie or to the Seasons Centre for Grieving Children, Barrie and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705-686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com

Published in Simcoe County News on May 5, 2020.
