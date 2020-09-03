1/1
Richard Edward Dominic (Nick) UNITT BA CIM
Passed quietly at home the morning of August 27th, 2020. He will be forever missed by his wife of 55 years, partner for 61, Claudia Unitt, his daughters, Pyper and Nicole, son-in-law Terry Harris, granddaughters Claudia (Matt) and Dominique(Joseph), Sister and brother in law Kathy and Gord Grant, nieces and nephews Katy, Christopher and Jay and their extended families. Husband, father, grandfather, high school teacher, C.I.M. (Canadian Institute of Management) life member, mentor and friend, his interests were varied and his achievements many. He will be greatly missed by all. A celebration of life will be held at a future date, when it will be safe for all to gather. Thank you to those in the medical field who provided amazing and compassionate care, your kindness and care above and beyond is greatly appreciated. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Oncology department. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
