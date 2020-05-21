Dick died peacefully at Matthew's House on Sunday, May 17 at age 91. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 67 years, Audrey Gladys Mawdsley (Edmondson) and his three sons + families: Gordon + Carolyn: Nathaniel, Alanna - Jasmine Stephen + Bonnie: Laura + Tim Pippus - Emmy, Abby, Elly; Ian + Abby; Paul + Janelle - Finn; Michelle David + Angela: Codey; Ben + Marlene - Aiden; Emma + Brendan - Poppy; Jake + Kayli Born on March 7, 1929 in Orillia, Ontario, Dick grew up in Gravenhurst. He apprenticed with a local pharmacist, joined the military in 1951, and studied pharmacy at University of Toronto while living at Knox College. After graduating in 1953, Dick married Audrey and was posted with the RCAF Medical Corp to Rockliffe (Ottawa), then Claresholm, Alberta. In 1958, he came to Alliston and was stationed at Camp Borden. From 1963 to 1967, he was posted to France (2Wing) and Germany (3Wing). He returned to Camp Borden where he was the base pharmacist and then the Commandant of the Central Medical Equipment Depot until he retired in 1984. After, Dick worked in various community pharmacies and is best remembered for his work at Wray's Pharmacy until retiring in 2001 at age 72. He believed in helping the community and volunteered in many capacities. Dick was a behind-the-scenes helper, never seeking recognition. His numerous volunteer positions included: President, Hillcrest Subdivision Housing Co-op, Essa Township Committee of Adjustment (9years), Trustee of Knox Presbyterian Church, Alliston, Group Committee of Alliston Boy Scouts, Stephenson Memorial Hospital Board (24years) and Charter member of the SMH Foundation. Dick was also a proud supporter of the Alliston Cowhand Band and played trombone in the Alliston Concert Band. A great husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. A Gentle Man - may what he was to us and what he hoped for others be carried with us always.