Richard Frederick Rice of Wasaga Beach passed away peacefully at Campbell House on Monday, August 3rd one day before his 74th birthday. Richard was born in Montreal, lived in Toronto, before moving to Wasaga Beach in 2003. Predeceased by his brother Hal, he will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his wife Elizabeth (Bostock), sisters Lana and Barb, his brother-in-law and wife John and Luba, his nieces and nephews. Mostly, he will miss seeing his great nephew Ben and great great niece Ella grow up. Richard was known as a kind and considerate gentleman. All of his family and friends in Canada and the United States will miss his smile and sense of humour. Arrangements are entrusted to Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home Wasaga Beach Chapel located at 509 River Road West. A special thank you to Dr. Lewin and his staff. Donations can be made to Campbell House Hospice, Collingwood General & Marine Hospital and the Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre.