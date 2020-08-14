It is with heavy hearts that the family of Richard Henderson announces his passing at the age of 75 on August 9th, 2020. Rick left this Earth with his wife and daughter by his side and surrounded by love. Rick was the cherished husband of his wife, Mary for 46 years. He was the loving father of Alvin (Kim), Michelle (Kenny Sr.), Shawn, Gerri and Abby (Brian). He will be greatly missed by his brothers and sisters Sam (Fred), Penny (Walter), Susan (Danny), Shelly (Andrew), Robbie (Jane), Cheryl (Alan), Dawn (Tom), and Billy (Roxanne). Rick was predeceased by his parents William and Joyce, brothers Ted, Jamie, and Howard, and sisters Judy, Nancy and Sherry. Rick was deeply loved by his grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great grandchild, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was the best friend and most treasured Papa of Gavin and Stella. Rick grew up in Port McNicoll and would be the first to tell you that there is nowhere else in the world he loved more. He was a man who loved his family, his hometown and cars. He spent many years involved in stock car racing, hot rod car collecting and enjoyed anything to do with cars, boats or trains. He was a hard worker, who would help anyone with anything. He was a former member of the Port McNicoll town council and volunteered for many different organizations and causes in the community. Rick's ability to tell a story was one of his greatest strengths. He could bring a smile to almost anyone's face and always had a listening ear for those who needed someone to talk to. His impact on his community and family will be forever cherished and celebrated. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. For those wanting to make a donation in Rick's name please consider donating to the Canadian Cancer Society
, the Port McNicoll Legion (Branch #545) or a charity of your choice
.