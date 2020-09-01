1/1
Richard J. (Rick) WADE
1946-04-30 - 2020-08-24
passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Beloved husband to Janet (nee Kominek). Father to Robyn (Randy), Allison (Jason) and Chris (Keri). Dear Grandfather of Noah, Selah, Zeke, Eli, Annabelle, Florence, Violet, Sterling, Justice, Pearl, Emerald, Arrow, Abby, Jake & Maggie. ?Memorial donations in Rick's memory to Matthews House Hospice would be appreciated by the family. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Paul F. Kent Funeral Home, Cookstown.

Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 1, 2020.
