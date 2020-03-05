|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Richard Graham, at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie with family at his side on Wednesday February 26, 2020 at the age of 60. Dear son of Eleanor Beatty, and the late Thomas Graham (Donna). Much loved brother of Earl Graham (Eileen), the late Mark Graham, Mary-Ellen Patrick (Jim), Laura Rose (Harold), Linda Graham, Christine Taylor (Jeff), Margaret Lapointe (John). Rick will be dearly remembered by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. A celebration of Rick's life will be held at the Paul F. Kent Funeral Home, 16 King Street N., Cookstown on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the David Busby Centre, Barrie.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 5, 2020