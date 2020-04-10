Home

Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Wednesday April 8, 2020. Loving husband of Sheila. Cherished father of Shannon, Shawn, and Amanda. Cherished step-father of Joshua and Rebecca. Beloved grandfather of Kyla, Jacob, Austin, Harrison, Madison, Korra and Evelyn. Brother of Mary Lyn and Nancy. Will be greatly missed by his nephew Joshua, his niece Raechelle and nephew Blair. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to The Heart and Stroke Foundation and the Hospice Huronia would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home (330 Midland Ave). Online condolences may be left at www.nichollsfuneral.ca
